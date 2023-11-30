The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 41,060 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.94% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $26,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $314,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.3% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 102,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 189,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $859,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,228,606.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,540,400. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 1.7 %

AOSL stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

