Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 530,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 306,186 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Oportun Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

OPRT opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

