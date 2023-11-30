The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,842 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $25,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG stock opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

