The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 268,465 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.87% of Hayward worth $23,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,458,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 70.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,909,000 after buying an additional 8,141,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $48,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 13,096.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,363 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE HAYW opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

