The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 9,051 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $24,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 577,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,099,000 after acquiring an additional 444,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $26,487,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 55.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $77.69 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

