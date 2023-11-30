Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $84.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.08. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

