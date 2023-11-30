Insider Buying: Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) CFO Acquires $48,500.00 in Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Ginocchio bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Augmedix Stock Performance
NASDAQ AUGX opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The company has a market cap of $213.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of -0.38. Augmedix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03.
Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 2,702.83% and a negative net margin of 49.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Augmedix
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Beyond an overlooked e-commerce winner?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tesla nears a major breakout as it releases the Cybertruck
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.