Insider Buying: Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) CFO Acquires $48,500.00 in Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Ginocchio bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Augmedix Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUGX opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The company has a market cap of $213.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of -0.38. Augmedix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 2,702.83% and a negative net margin of 49.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Augmedix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the third quarter worth $83,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Augmedix by 42.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Augmedix by 173.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

Further Reading

