Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.11.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Research analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
