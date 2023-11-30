Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Acquires $232,172.46 in Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 99,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $232,172.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,700,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,420,204.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emeren Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 28th, Shah Capital Management purchased 33,665 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $77,429.50.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Shah Capital Management purchased 168,795 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $384,852.60.

On Thursday, September 21st, Shah Capital Management purchased 37,258 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $113,264.32.

On Monday, September 18th, Shah Capital Management purchased 74,260 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $227,235.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Shah Capital Management bought 69,494 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $214,041.52.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Shah Capital Management bought 39,709 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $123,494.99.

On Friday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management bought 79,299 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,998.86.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Shah Capital Management bought 34,493 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76.

On Friday, September 1st, Shah Capital Management purchased 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00.

Emeren Group Price Performance

Emeren Group stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 2.07. Emeren Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

Emeren Group ( NYSE:SOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emeren Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Emeren Group by 1,977.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 2,063,968 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Emeren Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,291,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 152,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Emeren Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 62,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Emeren Group by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 452,902 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

View Our Latest Report on SOL

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.