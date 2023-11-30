Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get OLO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLO

OLO Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE OLO opened at $5.44 on Thursday. OLO has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $892.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.24.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. On average, analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $51,940.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,391 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $51,940.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $44,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 672,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,969.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,815 shares of company stock worth $445,159. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 43.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OLO by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OLO by 2,469.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 685,983 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 130.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Free Report

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.