Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $21.80

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLX. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $1,309,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 682,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.