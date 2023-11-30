Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $229.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

