Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $55.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DT

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.