Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $2,594,638.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 837,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,671,418.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 37,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $557,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,660.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $2,594,638.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 837,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,671,418.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,379 shares of company stock worth $10,084,809. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 41.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 33.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 179.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 222,649 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sprinklr by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXM opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

