Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target at $85.71

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.71.

ACHC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,113,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at $53,344,596.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,325 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.