Critical Review: Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) & Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)

Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) and Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Insurance Australia Group and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Australia Group N/A N/A N/A Argo Group International -12.28% -11.08% -1.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insurance Australia Group and Argo Group International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Australia Group N/A N/A N/A $2.68 7.00 Argo Group International $1.75 billion 0.60 -$175.20 million ($5.65) -5.31

Analyst Ratings

Insurance Australia Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insurance Australia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Insurance Australia Group and Argo Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insurance Australia Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Argo Group International 1 1 0 0 1.50

Argo Group International has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Given Argo Group International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Group International is more favorable than Insurance Australia Group.

Summary

Insurance Australia Group beats Argo Group International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance. The company sells its products through branches and agencies, call centers, online, brokers, agents, authorized representatives and partners, and financial institutions; and third parties under the NRMA Insurance, SGIO, SGIC, RACV, CGU, ROLLiN, WFI, Swann Insurance, NZI, State, AMI, Lumley, and Coles Insurance brands. The company was formerly known as NRMA Insurance Group Limited and changed its name to Insurance Australia Group Limited in 2002. Insurance Australia Group Limited was founded in 1920 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

