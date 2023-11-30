Critical Review: PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) versus BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and BigCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $290.31 million 1.14 -$17.78 million ($0.02) -124.00 BigCommerce $297.68 million 2.27 -$139.92 million ($1.27) -7.00

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PLAYSTUDIOS and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 4 4 0 2.50 BigCommerce 0 8 3 0 2.27

PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus target price of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 125.13%. BigCommerce has a consensus target price of $11.82, indicating a potential upside of 32.94%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -0.39% -1.22% -1.05% BigCommerce -31.74% -187.16% -12.91%

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats BigCommerce on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

