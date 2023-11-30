Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) versus Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ – Get Free Report) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Silo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A Silo Pharma -5,886.76% -47.69% -40.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Silo Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Silo Pharma $70,000.00 70.20 -$3.91 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tandy Brands Accessories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silo Pharma.

3.2% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tandy Brands Accessories and Silo Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 N/A Silo Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silo Pharma has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 532.91%. Given Silo Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silo Pharma is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

About Tandy Brands Accessories

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. engages in the design and marketing of accessories. Its products include belts, gifts, small leather goods, and bags for men, women, and children. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

