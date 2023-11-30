Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) and SES AI (NYSE:SES) Critical Review

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SES AI and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 1 0 0 1.50 Amprius Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

SES AI presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 167.30%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 198.63%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than SES AI.

This table compares SES AI and Amprius Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.16) -13.25 Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 82.79 -$17.33 million ($0.39) -10.59

Amprius Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amprius Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -15.60% -13.96% Amprius Technologies -560.89% -48.58% -38.90%

Risk and Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amprius Technologies has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SES AI beats Amprius Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

