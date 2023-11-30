Head-To-Head Survey: Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 44.85% 188.83% 28.58% QuoteMedia 2.45% -42.85% 6.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mastercard and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 1 18 0 2.95 QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mastercard currently has a consensus target price of $450.09, suggesting a potential upside of 9.83%. Given Mastercard’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

74.9% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of QuoteMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $24.37 billion 15.77 $9.93 billion $11.48 35.70 QuoteMedia $17.53 million 1.24 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Risk & Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercard beats QuoteMedia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence solutions for parties to transact, as well as proprietary insights, drawing on principled use of consumer, and merchant data services. In addition, the company offers analytics, test and learn, consulting, managed services, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants. Further, it provides open banking and digital identity platforms services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

