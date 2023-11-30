Critical Analysis: Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) & Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP)

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners 3.11% 14.05% 3.71% Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Imperial Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners $6.00 billion 0.49 $31.30 million $0.93 30.39 Imperial Petroleum $191.76 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crestwood Equity Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

55.6% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crestwood Equity Partners and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners 1 7 0 0 1.88 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus target price of $28.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.48%. Given Crestwood Equity Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crestwood Equity Partners is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Imperial Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Crestwood Equity Partners pays out 281.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners beats Imperial Petroleum on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin. This segment owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 818 MMcf/d of gathering capacity and 775 MMcf/d of processing capacity; crude oil facilities with approximately 250 MBbls/d of gathering capacity and 496,000 Bbls of storage capacity; and produced water facilities with approximately 421 MBbls/d of gathering and disposal capacity. The Gathering and Processing South segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing; and produced water gathering and disposal services to producers in the Delaware basins. This segment owns and operates natural gas facilities with 1.1 Bcf/d of gathering capacity and 613 MMcf/d of processing capacity; crude oil facilities with approximately 90 MBbls/d of gathering capacity; and produced water facilities with approximately 354 MBbls/d of gathering and disposal capacity. The Storage and Logistics segment offers natural gas liquids, crude oil, and natural gas storage, terminal, marketing, and transportation, including rail, truck and pipeline services to producers, refiners, marketers, utilities, and other customers. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 28, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of five medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and four handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 807,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

