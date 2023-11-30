Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) & Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Critical Contrast

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and Americold Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Americold Realty Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.08%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $34.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.29%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 16.27% 2.48% 1.32% Americold Realty Trust -3.92% -2.61% -1.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 215.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Americold Realty Trust pays out -220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Americold Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $45.56 million 4.87 $29.72 million $0.51 31.73 Americold Realty Trust $2.91 billion 2.74 -$19.44 million ($0.40) -70.43

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Americold Realty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

