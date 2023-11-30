Financial Survey: Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) and Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR)

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) and Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Osiris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology -327.46% -42.27% -35.28% Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Osiris Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $15.62 million 4.33 -$68.76 million ($1.62) -0.86 Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Osiris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ikena Oncology.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ikena Oncology and Osiris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. Given Ikena Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It also develops IK-595, designed to trap MEK and RAF for inhibiting RAS signals than existing inhibitors; and IK-175, a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including urothelial carcinomas. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

