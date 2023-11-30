Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Coveo Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$10.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of C$6.02 and a 12 month high of C$12.16. The stock has a market cap of C$544.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$41.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.10 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

