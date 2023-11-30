Analysts Set Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target at $48.14

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODD. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $9,909,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,758,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,410,000. Finally, Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of ODD stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $94.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

