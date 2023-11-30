Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $9.98 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVTS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

NVTS opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.55.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $107,329.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 811,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,348 shares of company stock valued at $836,203 over the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

