boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHOOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.54) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 26 ($0.33) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

boohoo group stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. boohoo group has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.92.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

