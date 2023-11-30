Noble Financial Lowers Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) to Market Perform

Noble Financial cut shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lifeway Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

