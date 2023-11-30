Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $600.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $587.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $568.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.74. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $599.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $3,809,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 50,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,352,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 622.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,352,000 after buying an additional 128,652 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 82.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,767,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 25,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,527,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

