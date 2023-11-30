Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Lifezone Metals Trading Up 10.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LZM stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53. Lifezone Metals has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lifezone Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Lifezone Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $7,021,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lifezone Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,263,000.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

Lifezone Metals Limited operates as a metals company in the battery metals supply chain of extraction, processing, and recycling. It supplies low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

