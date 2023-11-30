Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $119.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.78.

DHI opened at $127.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

