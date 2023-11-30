J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

JILL opened at $29.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market cap of $313.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.06.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 835.50% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $819,805.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,105,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,663,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in J.Jill by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in J.Jill by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in J.Jill by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in J.Jill by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in J.Jill by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

