Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.15.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $247,138,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

