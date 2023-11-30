Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFYA. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Afya from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Afya Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. Afya has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Afya had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Afya will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,949,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 448,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 404,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

