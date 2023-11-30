DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.86.

DraftKings stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,617,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,681,681 shares of company stock worth $60,929,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 603.1% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 340,487 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

