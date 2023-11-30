Morgan Stanley Lowers Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $83.00.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.94.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,912,000 after buying an additional 390,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

