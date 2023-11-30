Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $169.74 on Monday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

