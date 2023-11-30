Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LCID. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.94.

LCID opened at $4.36 on Monday. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after buying an additional 10,991,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

