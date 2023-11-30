Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s (CALT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Down 3.1 %

CALT stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.09 million. Analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

