Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading reiterated a sell rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.47.

NYSE:FL opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 341.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,152 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $69,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,153 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 294.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Foot Locker by 59.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $59,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,389 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

