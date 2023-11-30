Insider Buying: Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Acquires £19,999.98 in Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crawford acquired 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($25,262.07).
Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 11th, Mark Crawford purchased 44 shares of Team17 Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($188.96).
Team17 Group Stock Down 4.4 %
Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Team17 Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 490 ($6.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.80. The company has a market capitalization of £253.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,242.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
