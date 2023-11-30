Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $121.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $114.44 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

