Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.68) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 580 ($7.33) to GBX 420 ($5.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of LON:AFM opened at GBX 350 ($4.42) on Monday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52 week low of GBX 295 ($3.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 508 ($6.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 351.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 384.86. The company has a market capitalization of £400.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,916.67 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,666.67%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

