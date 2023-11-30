Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jacobs Engineering Group to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 225 ($2.84) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 243.17 ($3.07).
View Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Engineering Group
Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jacobs Engineering Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.