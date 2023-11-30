Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jacobs Engineering Group to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 225 ($2.84) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 243.17 ($3.07).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

