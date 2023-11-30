Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

EAH stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.30) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.77 million, a PE ratio of 10,300.00 and a beta of 0.15. ECO Animal Health Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.22 ($1.67). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.82.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

Further Reading

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

