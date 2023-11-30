Rightmove (LON:RMV) Raised to Buy at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 675 ($8.53) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 660 ($8.34).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMV. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.64) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 599.13 ($7.57).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rightmove

Rightmove Price Performance

About Rightmove

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 546.60 ($6.90) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,277.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 524.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 537.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 457.70 ($5.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 615.40 ($7.77).

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.