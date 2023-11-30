THG (LON:THG) Earns Sell Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on THG from GBX 69 ($0.87) to GBX 66 ($0.83) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on THG from GBX 87 ($1.10) to GBX 89 ($1.12) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 98.17 ($1.24).
THG Trading Up 2.0 %
About THG
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than THG
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.