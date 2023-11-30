Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair lowered Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.52.

Splunk Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $150.60 on Monday. Splunk has a one year low of $72.17 and a one year high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -456.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.75.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $6,248,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 30.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

