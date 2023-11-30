Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.10 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 23,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $25,955.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,140.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $203,553. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

