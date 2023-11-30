Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Tuniu Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 127,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.